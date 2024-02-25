Sunday, February 25, 2024
NATIONAL

Psychotropic drug recovered from car in J&K’s Ganderbal

By: Agencies

Srinagar, Feb 25: J&K Police on Sunday seized a vehicle from which psychotropic drug was recovered while the accused managed to escape during the raid in Ganderbal district.

A statement issued by police said that it has recovered Psychotropic Substance and a vehicle used in the commission of the crime in the jurisdiction of police post Shadipora.

“Following specific information a raid was carried out at the house of one person identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat alias Setha resident of Batwina village.

“Psychotropic Substance (Banned Drugs) Supasmoproxyvon-Plus (10 Strips) was recovered from the vehicle Scorpio bearing Registration No. JK16-0901 belonging to the accused.

“The Contraband Substance & vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized on the spot. The accused has escaped & will be put behind the bars soon.

“Ganderbal Police requests Community members to share information regarding drug peddlers with J&K Police for better future of the youth and in shaping Crime free society”, police said. (IANS)

If Constitution is protected, we all will survive: Siddaramaiah
Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday
