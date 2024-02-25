Sunday, February 25, 2024
NATIONAL

If Constitution is protected, we all will survive: Siddaramaiah

By: Agencies

Date:

Bengaluru, Feb 25 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that “if the Constitution is protected, we all will survive, else we will be in danger”.

Quoting Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, Siddaramaiah said, “We are the rightful Masters of the Constitution. Not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow those who are against the Constitution.”

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Constitution and National Unity Conference organised by the Social Welfare Department at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“There are two negative propaganda going on against the Constitution. That the Constitution is for the salvation of Dalits, and it is not in accordance with the socio-economic situation. It should be realised that people who are against it are giving it negative propaganda as the Constitution clearly mentions freedom, equality and fraternity.

“This propaganda has been going on since the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. This should not be tolerated,” Siddaramaiah said.

As part of the celebrations to mark the adoption of the Constitution, a Constitution awareness Jatha is being organised in the state to make people understand the preamble, and the aspirations of the Constitution since January 26 this year.

The Jatha has travelled through 31 districts and has informed the people about the purpose, inevitability and necessity of the Constitution.(IANS)

