Sunday, February 25, 2024
NATIONAL

UP BJP to launch campaign to connect with ‘labharthis’ today

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Lucknow, Feb 25 :The Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign to connect with the beneficiaries, known as ‘labharthi’, of the public welfare schemes of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, begins on Sunday.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will join the campaign by contacting the beneficiaries in Lucknow.

All public representatives and workers, including state ministers, party officials, MPs, MLAs, will contact and paste the sticker of “prosperity of beneficiaries, Modi guarantee” at the beneficiaries’ house and hand over leaflets of public welfare schemes of the Modi government.

During the campaign, the beneficiary will be connected with the party by making a missed call on a designated number.

Party’s state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said that a large section of beneficiaries benefited from the schemes of the central and state governments that were strongly associated with the BJP.

The party will knock on the house of every beneficiary and collect the feedback.(IANS)

Previous article
NAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS ENTERTAINMENT SCIENCE/TECH SPORTS DIASPORA OPINION/SPECIALS HEALTH/MEDICINE IANS LIFE INFOGRAPHICS ALL STORIES MORE LOGOUT PM Modi visits Beyt Dwarka temple in Gujarat ahead of project launches
Next article
Private bank employee, aide held in UP for loan fraud
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sharmila lodges police complaint over ‘derogatory’ content against her on social media

Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y. S. Sharmila Reddy has lodged a complaint with the...
NATIONAL

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 110th episode of his radio talk show...
NATIONAL

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections...
NATIONAL

Psychotropic drug recovered from car in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 25: J&K Police on Sunday seized a vehicle from which psychotropic drug was recovered while the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sharmila lodges police complaint over ‘derogatory’ content against her on social media

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y....

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)...
Load more

Popular news

Sharmila lodges police complaint over ‘derogatory’ content against her on social media

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y....

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge