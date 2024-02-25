Private bank employee, aide held in UP for loan fraud

Lucknow, Feb 25 : An official of a private bank and his accomplice have been arrested for getting loans sanctioned to customers, without their consent, and then using the money for their personal uses, said officials here.

The arrested persons are Fida Mirza, sales manager of a private bank in Hazratganj, and his aide Vikas Kureel of Chowk. The two were arrested on Saturday.

The matter came to light after one Ankur Singh lodged a complaint against Mirza and Kureel accusing the two of fraudulently sanctioning a loan in his name and then deducting loan installment from his bank account.

The complainant said that he noticed that Rs 35,000 had been withdrawn from his SBI account on different dates.

He emailed the private bank seeking an explanation and was told through a letter that he had taken a loan and not paid the installment.

When Singh contacted the sales manager, he was threatened.

DCP Central Zone, Raveena Tyagi said, “Since the victim did not get any help, he closed his SBI account to stop further deduction of money.”

The matter, she said, was investigated which led to the arrest of the bank official and his aide.(IANS)