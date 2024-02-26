Magisterial probe ordered into SBA building fire

Shillong, Feb 26: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma informed that a magisterial inquiry has been constituted by the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills to probe into the fire incident of the Shillong Bar Association (SBA) building which had occurred on the night of February 24 at around 10pm.

Making a statement on the preliminary report submitted by the IGP Fire and Emergency Services in the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister informed that as per preliminary investigation, the supposed that cause of fire is suspected to be electrical origin as per the peon of this Shillong Bar Association who saw electrical wiring which was found to be melting and hanging.

“However, negligence from the part of the occupants could not be ruled out. As per the preliminary investigation, no casualty or injury was reported in the fire incident. The damages to the content and properties and the actual cause of fire will be assessed during the investigation of fire, which will be conducted on Monday. And the detailed report will be submitted accordingly to the state government,” Sangma informed.

According to the CM, the information was received from the police control room Shillong at around 10.15pm to the effect that the fire broke out in the Shillong Bar Association.

He further informed that the first turn out from Burra Bazaar Fire and Emergency station was activated at 10.16pm and subsequently second turn out at 10.20pm respectively.

On reaching the place of occurrence, Sangma informed that it was observed that the entire building was engulfed by raging inferno as such reinforcement from Shillong Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) station as well as from the adjoining F&ES stations was sought for.

“An urgent assessment was made of the situation as the fire was huge in nature and posed this threat posed a threat to the surrounding buildings of the CJM court, PHQ engineering being of PHQ an old MPRO building,” he informed.

Chief Minister also informed that the firefighters sought to douse the fire from three sides to prevent the spread of fire and within four hours of vigorous firefighting the fire was brought under control.

He informed that altogether six fire tenders were pressed into service as well as to water browsers from the Shillong Municipal Board, which provided assistance adding that about 45 tanks of water were used for fire fighting.

Sangma informed that the entire firefighting was supervised in presence of official of the police and district administration.

According to him, the SDRF also arrived at the place of occurrence for assistance along with the SOT squad adding that Officials from the SDMA were also present during the firefighting operation.