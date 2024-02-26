Senior leaders repose faith in Cong as party gains support

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Feb 25: Standing tall in the face of adversity brought upon by the two sitting KHADC MDCs’ exit, the Congress on Saturday reorganised itself in a meeting here as many of its senior leaders in Mawkyrwat expressed solidarity with the party reposing their faith.

Congress MDCs Carnes Sohshang (Mawkyrwat) and Batskhem Ryntathiang (Mairang) had recently shifted base to the ruling NPP.

Former president of Mawkyrwat Block Congress Committee (BCC), Valentine Thyrniang, who recently tendered resignation along with other leaders to purportedly join the NPP along with Sohshang, said he resigned from the post because of health issues, but will not leave the party.

Besides finding the support of its senior leaders, the Congress also received a boost as former president of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) South West Khasi Hills, Kyntiew Nongsiej, along with other leaders from the party joined the grand-old party.

In a bid to strengthen the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Mawkyrwat MBCC elected its new office-bearers. They include former secretary of Mawkyrwat BCC, Nicholas Tympuin (president), Andreas Kharkongor (general secretary), former president of the BCC, Valentine Thyrniang (chief adviser), and former student leader and Supreme Court lawyer, Kynpham V Kharlyngdoh (chief organiser).

Speaking to The Shillong Times, chief organiser of Mawkyrwat BCC, Kynpham V Kharlyngdoh, said that the party is disappointed with Sohshang for joiningthe NPP. “We are disappointed, but we cannot do anything. We wish him the very best in his career, and we will move on to strengthen the party and fight to win the MP elections,” Kharlyngdoh said.

Asked about the candidate for the MDC elections, Kharlyngdoh said the party’s focus is now on Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, Manuel Badwar, among others.