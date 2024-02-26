Monday, February 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt adopts new system for improved healthcare

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Health department has adopted a new system based on five pillars to strengthen the healthcare system in the state.
Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, Sampath Kumar, said that the department is working on strengthening leadership and governance by building a sense of purpose along with capabilities to identify and solve complex local problems by challenging default notions.
The new system adopted by the department is based on five pillars — citizen-state relationship, local leadership through solving problem, effective use of data and technology, address systemic challenges and build political supportability.
The basic approach, he said, includes implementing sustainable financing mechanisms, building effective health information system, investment in training and education of health workers and promoting efficient allocation of resources.
Highlighting a few of the systemic interventions for improving the healthcare system in Meghalaya, he said that they have launched the ‘Rescue Mission’, which has helped in 50 per cent reduction of maternal deaths and 42 per cent reduction of infant deaths between 2020 and 2023.
Kumar also spoke about the SMS Reduction Mission which has helped in lowering Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in children.
According to him, the reduction in MAM among children is 4,226 to 3,136 between January and September, 2023, and the SAM was reduced from 2,013 to 1,200 during the same period.
He further shed light on Meghalaya Health System Strengthening System funded by World Bank to enhance the health system performance and quality of services through strategic investment in areas of programme management, health insurance and quality of health service delivery.

Previous article
Senior leaders repose faith in Cong as party gains support
Next article
Shillong Jottings
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Govt struggles with waste management

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state government is facing a major challenge in addressing the problem of...
MEGHALAYA

Recruitment Board announces 74 vacancies, appoints 55 docs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: A major glitch has been detected in the list of successful candidates appointed...
MEGHALAYA

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day on February 21. Manbor Singh...
MEGHALAYA

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills RM Kurbah and others flag off two mobile food testing laboratory vehicles

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills RM Kurbah and others flag off two mobile food...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt struggles with waste management

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state government is...

Recruitment Board announces 74 vacancies, appoints 55 docs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: A major glitch has...

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of...
Load more

Popular news

Govt struggles with waste management

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state government is...

Recruitment Board announces 74 vacancies, appoints 55 docs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: A major glitch has...

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge