Delhi court reserves order on charges against former WFI chief in sexual harassment case

Earlier this month, he had sought to be discharged in the case, citing delay in reporting the alleged offence and contradictions in the complainants’ statements.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Court heard arguments presented by the complainants, Delhi Police, and the accused, including Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of WFI. The court has posted the pronouncement of order on March 15.

During the proceedings, the complainants and police said that there was ample evidence to proceed with the trial against the accused individuals. The Delhi Police refuted the accused’s argument that certain incidents occurred overseas and thus fell outside the jurisdiction of Delhi courts, contending that the alleged acts of sexual harassment, attributed to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, both abroad and in India, including Delhi, constituted part of the same offence.

His counsel had earlier told the court that the incidents were said to have occurred in 2012 but were only reported to the police in 2023.

In addition, he had contended discrepancies in the timing and locations of the alleged incidents, asserting no clear link between them.

The defence had pointed out contradictions between the complainants’ affidavits and statements.

The Delhi Police had concluded its arguments last month. It was contended that incidents of alleged sexual harassment, whether occurring overseas or within the country, were interconnected and part of the same transaction. Hence, the police had said that the court had jurisdiction to hear the case.

The BJP MP had earlier questioned the jurisdiction of the Delhi court claiming that there was no action or consequence which happened in India.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the Delhi Police, had argued that under Section 354 of the IPC, the case is not time-barred, as it carries a maximum punishment of five years.

Addressing the issue of delay in filing complaints, Srivastava had brought up issue of fear among the women wrestlers, saying that wrestling held immense significance in their lives, and they were hesitant to come forward due to concerns about jeopardising their careers.

The prosecution had argued that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s defence, claiming his actions were fatherly, demonstrated awareness of his acts. The accused’s justification that he was checking breathing patterns had contradicted the victims’ statements about inappropriate touching. The police had claimed that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with trial against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Tomar.

The prosecution had earlier said that the act of sexual harassment of the victims was a continuing offence, as it did not stop at any particular time.

Delhi Police had also told the court that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh never missed an opportunity to “sexually harass” women wrestlers, adding that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against him and proceed with the trial.

