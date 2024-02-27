GHADC directs staff to resume work as stir over dues begins

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 26: Employees of the GHADC led by the Non Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) on Monday began their three day Sit-in Demonstration demanding the release of pending salaries, at the Tura Government College Field in Tura.

The decision to hold the protest at the venue comes after permission to hold the same at the GHADC office campus and William Point in Hawakhana were both denied by the district administration.

“We are compelled to resort to protest as this being the beginning of the year, we are badly affected by the fund crunch. Our children need to be admitted to schools and colleges not to mention the payment of fees and the expenditure needed to buy books and other essentials,” President of the NGEA Brithen Sangma informed at the venue.

It is worth mentioning that salaries of the employees for a total of 32 months are currently pending.

Meanwhile, even as the employees were holding the protest, show cause notices were issued to them by authorities.

The notice issued separately to both permanent employees and Casual and Muster Roll employees directed them to resume their office work from Tuesday, February 27.

The notice added that in the event that they fail to do so stern action would be initiated against the permanent employees while the casual and muster roll employees would be released with immediate effect.

The Sit-in protest is to go on till February 28.