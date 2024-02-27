Tuesday, February 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Villagers move Tura MP for better roads in SGH

By: From Our Correspondent



From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 26: The Nokrek Area Development Committee from South Garo Hills has submitted a memorandum to Tura MP Agatha Sangma urging that road connectivity be provided linking several villages in the district.
In the memorandum, the committee sought that road connectivity be provided from Durabanda via Awegre, Anchigre, Pasimgre, Rongchanggre, Dana Adugre and Mekalpagre in South Garo Hills.
“These are the villages in South Garo Hills which falls under the Chokpot Block .These villages are situated in the foot hills of Nokrek National Park and located just 30 kilometers from Tura Town. They are mostly neglected by officers and politician .This road which starts from Durabanda via Awegre, Anchigre, Pasimgre, Rongchangre, Dana Adugre and Mekalpagre and ends in Chokpot was once Considered as ‘Raja Rama’ or the ‘Emperors Road’,” the committee said.
According to the committee, the villagers who are mostly farmers faced difficulties during the rainy season as the road is unusable to transport their agricultural products. They added that they are forced to sell their products at cheap prices as businessmen who come to them are unwilling to pay more on account of the bad roads they have to come through to buy them.
Pointing out that people from the area including students, medical patients are suffering in times of emergencies due to the poor condition of the road, the committee urged the Tura MP to look into the matter and facilitate better road connectivity to the villages.

Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay A Sangma (R) hands over a blood donation certificate to a donor during the annual meet at Shilpgram Auditorium
GHADC directs staff to resume work as stir over dues begins
