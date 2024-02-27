Tuesday, February 27, 2024
GHADC opposition MDCs move CEM, CM for clearance of employees’ salaries

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 27: In the wake of the ongoing protest by employees over pending salaries in the GHADC, Opposition MDC’s have urged the authorities as well as the state government to facilitate clearing their dues at the earliest.

The demand by the opposition MDCs came following their meeting with the protesting employees on Tuesday.

“We met the protesting members of the NGEA to find out their demands and grievances after which we also met GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak and requested that the pending salaries be cleared at the earliest,” informed Opposition leader and Kharkutta MDC Cherak W Momin.

Momin also made a request to the state government especially Chief minister Conrad Sangma to release funds due to the GHADC as soon as possible to pave the way for payment of employees’ salaries.

