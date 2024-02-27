Stop colonizing A’kinglands under Municipality: Bernard to Govt

Tura, Feb 27: BJP Vice President and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak on Tuesday urged the state government to stop colonizing A’kinglands as part of the municipality.

“I strongly opposed the attempt by the State Government to urbanize the Akhing lands. The State Government should know that it violates Article 243ZC of the Indian Constitution. State should have sought consent from the Nokmas and GHADC before proposing to include Danakgre, Doldigre, Alotgre, Darechikgre, Duragre, Chasingre, Ballonggre and Rongkhongre Akhings in the Municipality,” Bernard said, adding the state was not an authority in the Scheduled areas but Nokmas and ADCs are.

The opposition by the BJP leader comes after the government in a notification announced the finalization of the Draft Risk Informed Based Master Plan for Tura including the several mentioned A’kinglands under the Municipality. Bernard demanded that the state should stop all attempt to urbanize the villages under the Tura MDC constituency of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

“The state government authorities should refresh their understanding of the fact that why Hills were added to all administrative districts. Knowing this fact will make them know their constitutional place in the graph. Sixth Schedule to the constitution was given to the Hill tribes of the state by through the constitution. Intruding into the Scheduled areas will not be tolerated by the BJP government,” he added.

According to the BJP leader, an agreement was signed in 2014 in Delhi to do away with the municipalities despite which, the Tura Municipality board and other Municipalities in Garo Hills are functioning without proper permission of the Nokmas and the GHADC.

“State government should not do this as municipalities impose tax on the tribals and tribals are treated as general imposing taxes which in a long run will impose unwarranted liability to pay income tax. In Tura constituency and all towns, Municipality should be abolished and town committees should be installed,” he demanded.