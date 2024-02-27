Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay A Sangma (R) hands over a blood donation certificate
to a donor during the annual meet at Shilpgram Auditorium, Panjabari Road,
Guwahati, which was organised by the All Guwahati A’chik Students’ Association
in an effort to build cordial relationship between different students studying
in the city. A blood donation drive was also held as part of the programme.
