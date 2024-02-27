Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay A Sangma (R) hands over a blood donation certificate

to a donor during the annual meet at Shilpgram Auditorium, Panjabari Road,

Guwahati, which was organised by the All Guwahati A’chik Students’ Association

in an effort to build cordial relationship between different students studying

in the city. A blood donation drive was also held as part of the programme.