MMSRB says 19 posts of doctors unfilled for want of suitable applicants

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB) on Monday clarified that a total of 19 vacancies of Medical & Health Officers (M&HO) and Junior Specialists (JS) out of the 74 advertised could not be filled up for want of qualified candidates.

MMSRB Chairman and Commissioner and Secretary of Health Department, Joram Beda said in a statement that a total of 411 candidates had appeared for the computer-based test (CBT) on Friday including 211 dental surgeons.

He further stated that as a progressive step, the result for the test was declared the same day.

According to him, the recruitment has been done as per the reservation roster for the Health & Family Welfare Department duly approved by the Personnel Department.

Out of the 74 number of vacant posts advertised, 42 were for the post of M&HOs while others were for junior specialists. In addition, 8 vacant posts for dental surgeons were also advertised and duly filled from all the categories.

Beda said the category wise distribution of vacancies for the post of M&HOs was: 6 unreserved posts, 17 each from the Khasi-Jaintia (including 1 sportsperson) and the Garo categories (including 1 sportsperson) and 2 posts for other Schedules Tribes/ Scheduled Castes. In the unreserved category, there were six candidates out of whom only three while two from the Khasi-Jaintia and one SC candidate also made it to the open list.

The total number of applicants under the reserved categories was 194 (158 Khasi-Jaintia candidates, 35 Garo candidates and one OST/SC). 16 Khasi-Jaintia and 16 Garo candidates were selected.

The lone OST/SC candidate made it to unreserved category leaving the vacancy under OST/SC category unfilled. Sports quota under both Khasi-Jaintia and Garo remained unfilled as there were no candidates.

Therefore, the total number of unfilled vacancies under M&HO posts was four.

In the case of the post of Junior Specialists, the category wise distribution of vacancies was: 5 unreserved posts, 12 from Khasi-Jaintia, 13 from Garo category and 2 from OST/SC.

There was no applicant under the unreserved category. As per the common merit list, three Garo candidates and two Khasi-Jaintia candidates qualified from the unreserved category.

Under the Khasi-Jaintia category, there were 12 vacancies for which 11 applications were received and all were selected. Since two qualified under the unreserved category, nine were selected, leaving three seats unfilled.

Under the Garo category, out of the six applicants, three were selected in the unreserved category as per the merit list while the rest were selected under the reserved category, leaving 10 posts vacant out of 13 advertised. There were no OST/SC candidates for the post of junior specialist, leaving 15 posts of junior specialists vacant.

“The unfilled vacancies will carry forward to the next round of recruitment under the respective categories,” Beda said.