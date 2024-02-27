No Cong-TMC pact in state, says Pala

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H Pala on Monday made it clear that there will be no seat-sharing pact between the Congress and Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya.

Pala also confirmed that the Congress and TMC would field their respective candidates from the Tura seat.

While Saleng Sangma is set to be Tura candidate for Congress, the TMC is looking to field Zenith Sangma in Tura, according to sources.

There are speculations that the two prominent constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc might reach a seat-sharing deal in Meghalaya as is being done in several other states for the Lok Sabha elections.