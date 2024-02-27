Tuesday, February 27, 2024
NEWF hosts launch of Pankaj Giri's novel

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 27: Under the aegis of North East Writers’ Forum (NEWF), Sikkim-born author Pankaj Giri launched his novel ” The unforgettable woman” in an event held in Guwahati Gymkhana club on Saturday.

The novel highlights certain social issues including drugs and substance abuse.

The book was launched by Ms Rashmi Narzary, Author and Sahitya Academy awardee and Prof (Dr) Sheila Bora , Prof & Advisor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Royal Global University.

The event was attended by various dignitaries along with the students from Royal Global University and Axel public school.

The book is also available in Amazon, the author stated.

