Probe ordered into Bar office fire: Conrad

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills has constituted an inquiry into the fire incident at the Shillong Bar Association (SBA) building at around 10 pm on February 24.

Speaking on the preliminary report submitted by the IGP of Fire and Emergency Services in the Assembly, he said the cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical as indicated by the peon of the association.

“However, negligence on the part of the occupants could not be ruled out. According to the preliminary investigation, no casualty or injury was reported in the fire incident. The damage to the property and the actual cause of the fire will be assessed during the investigation to be conducted on Monday and a detailed report submitted thereafter,” he said.

According to the CM, the information about the fire was received from the police control room in Shillong at around 10:15 pm. The first and the second turnouts from the Bara Bazar Fire and Emergency Station were activated at 10:16 pm and 10:20 pm, Sangma added.

By the time the firefighters reached the spot, an inferno had engulfed the entire building, and reinforcement was sought from the adjoining fire stations.

“An urgent assessment was made of the situation as the fire was huge and this posed a threat to the surrounding buildings of the CJM court, PHQ Engineering, and an old MPRO building,” he said.

The CM also said the firefighters sought to douse the fire from three sides to prevent the spread of fire and brought the inferno under control within four hours. Altogether, six fire tenders were pressed into service as well as two water browsers from the Shillong Municipal Board.

About 45 water tanks were used to fight the fire, Sangma said.

Apart from the police and officials of the district administration, State Disaster Response Force personnel, an SOT squad, and officials from the State Disaster Management Authority were present during the firefighting.

Meanwhile, the SBA urged the chief minister to provide them with temporary accommodation soon.

A delegate from the SBA met Sangma at his office chamber to apprise him of the plight of the members or lawyers of the association after the February 24 fire incident.

The SBA delegate also requested immediate sanction for the reconstruction of the SBA building in the interest of the members of the bar, the public in general, and for the smooth functioning of the courts in the district.

Sangma assured the SBA delegate of his support and cooperation in the matter. He also said he would explore feasible options to address the members’ grievances.

The delegate also met Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who assured them of finding immediate relief for the association.