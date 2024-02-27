Border residents in fear over threat from radical group

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: A sense of fear has gripped border residents of Meghalaya following a poster campaign launched by Sanmilito Sanatan Samaj, an alleged radical group, across Assam targeting Christian missionary institutes. Some of the posters have been plastered in various locations along the volatile Assam-Meghalaya interstate border, leading to consternation amongst residents of Meghalaya.

A source told The Shillong Times on Monday that some posters in Assamese language have begun appearing in places like Marmain area in Ri-Bhoi. Locals have refrained from raising an alarm over fear of backlash.

As per a rough translation of the message in the poster, the group has asked Christian Missionary institutes to: stop converting educational institutes into religious organisations, abide by the duties of an Indian Citizen as mentioned in clause 51 (A) of the Constitution, keep away from anti-national activities, remove all religious symbols, costumes, etc. from educational institutes, and to stop the conspiracy to destroy the generations-old civilization and culture of the country by taking advantage the minority community tag.

The group warned that it would launch a mass movement if the given instructions were not followed.

The Shillong Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims since efforts to contact the residents of Marmain remained unsuccessful.