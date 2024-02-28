Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Google Gemini AI is super racist and sexist: Elon Musk

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 29: X owner Elon Musk on Wednesday continued his tirade against Google, saying its artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini is super racist and even “sexist”.

The billionaire responded to a follower who said that Google Gemini replied to his prompt that “white people should absolutely acknowledge their white privilege”.

“Google Gemini is super racist and sexist,” said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Another follower commented to Musk’s post that “Gemini holds Asians to similar standards as Whites when it comes to privilege”.

“This just shows more and more how Gemini is programmed with the exact same narratives that our higher education teaches,” an X user posted.

Musk recently accused Google of running “racist, anti-civilisational programming” with its AI models.

“Given that the Gemini AI will be at the heart of every Google product and YouTube, this is extremely alarming,” he had posted earlier this week.

One of his followers commented on his latest post on Google Gemini, saying “just remember who is programming it.

“There’s your problem and your answer. If the left can control the narrative, we will never have honesty again. Truth will be censored or not even added to the database. It will only be left talking points. That’s scary.”

Musk had claimed that a senior Google executive called him after screenshots of Gemini’s response to “misgender” Caitlyn Jenner to avoid a nuclear apocalypse went viral on social media. (IANS)

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India
