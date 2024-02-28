Govt can’t fool all people with $10-bn economy dream: VPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition VPP on Tuesday slammed the state government for blowing the $10-billion economy trumpet everywhere and stated that people who know how to read between the lines will not fall for the tall claims of the NPP-led MDA Government.

Taking part in the general discussion on the budget, VPP’s North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum said that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is trying to hard sell his $10-billion economy dream to the members of the House.

“May be some will agree to this dream of the CM. But I am sure there are people who will question this unrealistic claim,” Nongrum said.

Admitting that there was nothing wrong in the government’s ambition to double the Gross State Domestic Product (or GSDP) but the important question to ponder is where the state is placed at the moment.

Referring to Para 1.2 of the budget speech, he said that the CM had highlighted the key achievements of the government over the last 6 years which is leverage of additional funding in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and National Health Mission, expansion in allocation from IFAD and World Bank, and increase in special assistance to states for capital investment.

“I seriously wonder if infusion of funds from the Centre and borrowing from external agencies are the only key achievement of this Government. What about bringing down the total outstanding liabilities of the government? What about bringing down the fiscal deficit,” the VPP MLA questioned.

Nongrum recalled his starred question in the House on Monday and said that the total outstanding liabilities of the state government as on March end this year is reported to be 38.19 per cent of the GSDP.

“Compare this figure with what the Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act prescribes, which stands at 28 per cent which is within the permissible limit,” he said.

According to him, the CM has presented a budget with a fiscal deficit of 3.83 per cent.

“Compare that figure again with the Meghalaya FRBM Act which today itself is seeing an amendment to raise the limit for fiscal deficit by 0.5 per cent, that is from the earlier 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent now,” he said.

The VPP MLA wondered how the CM himself was violating the Meghalaya FRBM Act.

He also tore apart, the CM’s 10 guarantees which, in the words of the budget speech “will ensure that every Meghalayan benefits from the growth story”.

“Let’s talk about this growth story. The CM in para 4.2 of his budget speech claimed the last 6 years has seen a sustained push to build new roads, upgrade existing ones and connect habitations.

“How come then in this ongoing session itself most of the members cutting across the opposition and treasury benches, raised discussions on the low quality of road construction that lasts only 2 to 3 months after laying of bitumen. And whatever significant new road projects in the state has been coming is a blessing from the Centre,” the VPP MLA said.

He also cast aspersions on the CM’s claims of providing 4.8 lakh households with tap connections under JJM.

“Is the Budget blind and deaf to the discussions in this very House where on at least 2 days, members have raised doubts about the high figures of progress in implementation of JJM and have categorically questioned the lack of water supply?” Nongrum said.

He stated that while the budget promises to ensure that even the remotest habitations in the state will have high-speed reliable internet, the government cannot even provide stable and strong internet connectivity to its own offices.

Nongrum further observed that Para 4.6 of the Budget states that some of the toughest and boldest decisions of the government were taken to reform the power distribution sector.

“My question here is does the said reform include awarding works to contractors under SAUBHAGYA with avoidable expenditure to a tune of Rs 156 crore as indicated in the CAG reports,” the VPP MLA questioned.