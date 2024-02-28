Pala not bigger than AICC: TMC confident about Tura

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Meghalaya TMC on Tuesday questioned if MPCC president Vincent H Pala was superior to the AICC since he has been rebutting the efforts of the leadership of the two parties to negotiate a seat-sharing pact in Meghalaya.

Making it clear that discussion at the AICC level in Delhi was under way and that the TMC was confident about its prospect of contesting the Tura Parliamentary seat, Meghalaya TMC vice president Zenith M Sangma told The Shillong Times: “I do not know about the present system in the Meghalaya Congress and if Pala is superior to the AICC. This is best known to them only.”

He was confident that if the Congress and TMC are able to put up a combined fight, they would be able to defeat incumbent NPP MP, Agatha K Sangma in Tura.

“However, it appears that the State Congress is adamant and if they continue to oppose the seat-sharing deal, there will be no understanding as far as the Tura seat is concerned,” Sangma said.

He also stated that the MPCC chief’s statement reflects that the Meghalaya Congress is not serious about defeating the BJP and its ally (read NPP).

Sangma also said that he cannot rule out Pala having some “understanding” with the NPP.

He further claimed that the Congress’ vote share in Garo Hills is only 9% as compared to the BJP’s vote share of 13%.

“The TMC has to field a candidate in Tura because our party supporters will not want our vote share to go down from the 20 per cent we had in the 2023 Assembly polls,” the TMC leader added.