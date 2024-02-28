Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

JNC inspects Mini Secretariat work in Jowai

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Feb 27: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) Western Zone, on Tuesday, inspected the construction of the Mini Secretariat here.
The JNC, led by its president Leo Ferdinand Dhar and general secretary Heibormi Lyngdoh witnessed that the construction of the building has started.
The organisation had earlier met Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar urging him to initiate the construction of the Jowai Mini Secretariat last year.
The JNC has also asked the government to expedite the construction of the long-pending Iawmusiang shopping complex in Jowai.
The organisation lamented that the budget allocation for smart town project in Jowai was very less compared to Tura.

