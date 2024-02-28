Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Kwator emerge champions

Lakadong Football Tourney

Kwator, Feb 27: In an exhilarating showdown, the Kwator Football Team secured a triumphant win in the final match of the highly anticipated 3rd Elaka Lakadong Knockout Football Tournament 2023-24. The electrifying match unfolded at Kwator Village, captivating spectators with its intense gameplay.
Facing off against Lion SCC Borghat, Kwator FT displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the game. After a fiercely contested battle that ended in a 1-1 draw during regular time, Kwator FT emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, sealing their victory with a score of 4-2.
In recognition of their stellar performance, Kwator FT was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 along with the prestigious tournament trophy. Meanwhile, Lion SCC Borghat received Rs. 30,000 as the runners-up prize, acknowledging their commendable effort in reaching the final.
Individual excellence was also celebrated during the event, with Embokmi Rymbai from Lion SCC Borghat named as the Man-of-the-Match for his outstanding contributions. Cheerfullness Shadap of Team Kwator claimed the title of Top Scorer with an impressive tally of 18 goals, while also being recognized as the Best Player representing Kwator FT. Jefferson Syrti, the goalkeeper for Kwator, was honored as the Best Goalkeeper for his exceptional performance between the posts.
The final match attracted a large audience, comprising spectators from diverse sports organizations, village authorities, village secretaries, and residents of the Elaka Lakadong region.
The enthusiastic support and fervent atmosphere further amplified the excitement of the occasion, highlighting the significance of grassroots football in the local community.

