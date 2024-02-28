Lajong face Rajasthan United

I-league | Preview

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 27: Shillong Lajong will play their home game today against Rajasthan United FC at 7 p.m. in SSA Stadium, Shillong.

Lajong comes into this match with back to back wins against Neroca and TRAU with 25 points under their belt, with 7 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses from 15 matches.

During the press conference held earlier today, Lajong head coach Bobby L. Nongbet expressed his excitement going into tomorrow’s match after a positive result in the previous two matches and he is hoping for another good result against Rajasthan United while having the advantage of playing back in their home turf with the support of their passionate fanbase.

Rajasthan United are placed 9 th on the points table with 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses from 15 matches, accumulating 16 points.

Shillong Lajong will look for another three points in tomorrow’s match and strengthen their position in the I-League points table.

The match will be telecast live on Eurosport India, the Indian Football YouTube Channel, and Fancode for OTT users. As the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between Shillong Lajong and Rajasthan United FC, anticipation runs high among football enthusiasts. With both teams eyeing victory, the match promises to deliver thrilling moments and intense competition. Shillong Lajong, fueled by recent successes and the support of their dedicated fans, aims to secure another crucial win and bolster their standing in the league.