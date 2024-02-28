National Science Day observed in Tura  

Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Tura, Feb 28: National Science Day, commemorating the groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on February 28, 1928, was celebrated with fervor at Don Bosco College, Tura in collaboration with the Meghalaya Science Society. Under the theme “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat,” a one-day program aimed at fostering scientific awareness among students was organized on the occasion.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, emphasized on the imperative of fostering indigenous scientific innovations, echoing the clarion call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ through scientific endeavors. Encouraging the gathering, he urged participants to cultivate a spirit of curiosity and inquiry, underscoring the essence of relentless questioning in the pursuit of knowledge.

Dr. Barbara S. Sangma, IQAC Coordinator, illuminated the audience with her insightful discourse, highlighting the pivotal role of scientific exploration and innovation in shaping a progressive society.

Don Bosco College Principal, Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, SDB, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest and other dignitaries.

Dr. Madhusudhan Saha, Associate Professor of the Department of Chemistry, Don Bosco College, Tura, shed light on the significance of the day’s commemoration, extending gratitude to the District Administration and the State Bank of India (SBI) for their generous sponsorship of the program.

The culmination of the celebration witnessed an array of competitions, showcasing the ingenuity and talent of the participants. Ashwariya Mahima of St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School clinched the First prize in the Poster Competition at the School level, while Nikita Sarkar of Don Bosco College emerged victorious at the College Level. In the Quiz Competition, Anezka N Marak and Afchica Viesa D. Marak of Aeroville School claimed the top spot at the School Level, with Khwairakpam Vidyalakshmi Devi and Gedo Tayeng of College of Community Science securing the First Prize at the College Level.

The Science Exhibition Competition witnessed spirited participation, with Aritra Paul and Ankit Mondol of Sherwood School securing the First Prize at the School Level. Susmita Chakraborty and Gunjan Modak of PASM Police Public School claimed the Second Prize, while Deo Dona Ch Marak and Esther D Shira of Sherwood School bagged the Third Prize.

