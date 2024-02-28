Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

National Science Day observed in USTM

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

 

Guwahati, Feb 28: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has enthusiastically celebrated National Science Day in honor of the great Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman.

The event was organized here today by the School of Biological Sciences with the theme “Indigenous Technologies for Vikshit Bharat”. As part of our celebration, the School of Biological Sciences organised various competitions among students on innovative models, prototypes, and poster presentations, according to a USTM Press communique.

Addressing the valedictory session of the programme, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said, “National Science Day is observed to induce critical thinking among the children”. He said that scientific entrepreneurship is very important. Emphasis should be made not simply on knowing, but more on the application of the knowledge, he added.

Dr. Kandarpa Saikia, Professor, Department of Bioengineering and Biosciences from the Gauhati University spoke on the significance of traditional Ayurvedic medicine. “We have the potential to validate the scientific knowledge and commercialization”, he said. Earlier, the welcome address was extended by Prof. Rashmimala Kakati, Dean, School of Biological Sciences, USTM. The concluding remark was offered by Dr RK Sharma, Advisor, USTM. The event ended with the prize distribution ceremony.

The five sub-themes of the competition include Indigenous traditional knowledge for sustainable livelihood, Innovation and Technology for sustainable development, Ethnomedicine and drug discovery, Ancient Knowledge of Environmental Sustainability and Healthcare, and Ingenious perspective on Technology Education. The best performance award was bagged by three departments: Zoology, Botany, and Applied Biology.

The competitions were judged by two external judges, namely, Dr. Kandarpa Saikia, Professor, Department of Bioengineering and Biosciences, GUIST and Dr. Arup Kumar Hazarika, HoD, Zoology Department & Dean Lifesciences, Cotton University. The in-house judges include Dr. R. K Sharma, Dr Enamul Karim, Dr. Anil Sharma, Dr. Rashmimala Kakati, Dr. Gayatree Goswami,  Dr.Thogiram Gogoi, Prof. P K Baruah, Prof. D.K Sharma, Dr. Amit Choudhury and Dr. Jainul Abudin.

Previous article
Coal India, BHEL join hands to set up ammonium nitrate plant based on coal gasification technology
Next article
VDP members exhorted to help protect animals of expanded Orang Tiger Reserve
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

J&K Muslim Conference’s both factions declared unlawful associations

Srinagar, Feb 28: A day after extending the ban on the local Jamaat-e-Islami, the Centre on Wednesday declared...
MEGHALAYA

National Science Day observed in Tura  

  Tura, Feb 28: National Science Day, commemorating the groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir...
NATIONAL

60 pc area under illegal poppy cultivation reduced in Manipur in 3 years: Governor

Imphal, Feb 28: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said on Wednesday that 3,010 acres of illicit poppy cultivation have...
News Alert

Assam Cong leader slams Cabinet’s decision to scrap Muslim marriage Act

Guwahati, Feb 28: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday slammed the Assam Cabinet’s recent decision to repeal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

J&K Muslim Conference’s both factions declared unlawful associations

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 28: A day after extending the ban...

National Science Day observed in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Feb 28: National Science Day, commemorating the groundbreaking...

60 pc area under illegal poppy cultivation reduced in Manipur in 3 years: Governor

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 28: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said on...
Load more

Popular news

J&K Muslim Conference’s both factions declared unlawful associations

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 28: A day after extending the ban...

National Science Day observed in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Feb 28: National Science Day, commemorating the groundbreaking...

60 pc area under illegal poppy cultivation reduced in Manipur in 3 years: Governor

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 28: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge