Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Remarkable turnaround in last 10 years as banks’ profit crosses Rs 3 lakh crore: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 20: The banking sector has witnessed a profit of Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time in the FY 2023-24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded banks for this remarkable achievement and said that the condition of banks has improved a lot in the last 10 years, adding that this has helped the poor, farmers, and MSMEs to get credit.

In a social media post, PM Modi said: “In a remarkable turnaround in the last 10 years, India’s banking sector net profit crosses Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time ever.”

Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said that the UPA phone banking policy caused big losses and NPA to banks.

“When we came to power, our banks were reeling with losses and high NPAs due to the phone-banking policy of UPA. The doors of the banks were closed for the poor.”

“This improvement in the health of banks will help improve credit availability to our poor, farmers and MSMEs,” the PM added.

For the first time, banks’ profit crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24 with 39 per cent growth on a YoY basis. During this period, public sector bank profit jumped to Rs 1.4 lakh crore with an increase of 32 per cent on a YoY basis, and private banks reported Rs 1.7 lakh crore profit in the last financial year with an increase of 42 per cent on a YoY basis.

In the last 10 years, banks witnessed a major turnaround as their balance sheets strengthened and there was a significant decline in non-performing assets (NPAs) which has caused higher profits.

–IANS

Previous article
ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody
Next article
Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report

New Delhi, May 20: As organisations continue to spend billions of dollars on cybersecurity each year to prevent...
NATIONAL

Startup founders hail PM Modi’s initiatives to boost ecosystem

New Delhi, May 20: India's startup ecosystem is thriving due to several initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development

Mumbai, May 20: Top industrialists and corporate leaders on Monday fulfilled their duty of casting their vote in...
NATIONAL

ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody

New Delhi, May 20: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application before a special court here...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: As organisations continue to spend...

Startup founders hail PM Modi’s initiatives to boost ecosystem

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: India's startup ecosystem is thriving...

Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 20: Top industrialists and corporate leaders on...
Load more

Popular news

Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: As organisations continue to spend...

Startup founders hail PM Modi’s initiatives to boost ecosystem

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 20: India's startup ecosystem is thriving...

Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 20: Top industrialists and corporate leaders on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img