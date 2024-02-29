Thursday, February 29, 2024
150 railway stations win FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right’ tag for serving clean, nutritious food

By: Editor

New Delhi, Feb 29: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has certified 150 railway stations across the country as Eat Right Stations, as part of its initiative to ensure safe, hygienic, and nutritious food options for millions of passengers who traverse the country’s vast railway network, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The “Eat Right Station” certification process involves rigorous audits of food vendors, training of food handlers, adherence to strict hygiene and sanitation protocols and efforts to raise awareness among individuals to make informed food choices. Stations that meet these stringent criteria are awarded the “Eat Right Station” certification.

Some of the prominent stations that have been certified as “Eat Right stations” are the railway stations in New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ujjain, Ayodhya Cantt, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Vadodra, Mysuru City, Bhopal, Igatpuri, Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal and Chennai’s Puratchi Thalaivar M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, among many others from different states.

Six pioneering metro stations nationwide have also joined the effort and have been accredited as Eat Right Stations. Among these are Metro Stations at Noida Sector 51, Esplanade (Kolkata), IIT Kanpur, Botanical Garden (Noida) and Noida Electronic City Metro Station.

This initiative not only benefits passengers but also empowers food vendors at railway stations. By adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, they gain credibility and attract more customers, ultimately boosting their livelihoods, the statement said.

FSSAI aims to encompass all major railway stations and Metro stations, ensuring every passenger, regardless of their destination, can enjoy safe and healthy food options throughout their journey. This nationwide effort promises to contribute significantly to a healthier India, the statement added.

