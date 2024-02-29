Thursday, February 29, 2024
SPORTS

1970 FA Cup final: The most brutal game in English football history

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

In a fierce clash, Eddie Gray charges towards Chelsea’s goal, only to meet a determined challenge from David Webb, echoing their past encounters. The 1970 FA Cup final replay begins with a ferocity that sets the tone for a match not for the faint-hearted.
This historic showdown epitomizes a clash between Leeds United’s robust style and a flamboyant Chelsea side. Football in that era allowed bone-crunching tackles, and even by those standards, the match was brutal, leading to it being re-refereed twice due to its aggressive nature.
As Leeds and Chelsea gear up for another FA Cup encounter, BBC Sport revisits this infamous match, delving into one of English football’s most notorious chapters.The clash embodies the North-South rivalry, with Leeds representing gritty northerners and Chelsea the fashionable southern elite. Despite their differences, both teams shared power and skill, fueling a bitter rivalry. This mutual intensity led to deep-seated animosity, with individual grudges adding fuel to the fire.
Leeds carried resentment from previous encounters, notably their controversial 1967 FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea. The 1969-70 season saw multiple tense meetings, including a heated duel between Webb and Gray, culminating in Webb’s brutal challenge that left a lasting mark.
In a game where referees showed restraint, infractions went unpunished, leading to chaos on the pitch. Webb’s ruthless tackles crippled Gray, depriving Leeds of their star attacker. Decades later, the scars of that fateful encounter remain, a testament to a bygone era in English football. As Leeds and Chelsea prepare to renew their rivalry, the echoes of that infamous clash serve as a reminder of a time when football was played with passion and brutality. (Agencies)

Previous article
Ishan Kishan, Iyer lose central contracts
Next article
Haaland scores five goals in Man City’s 6-2 rout of Luton in FA Cup
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

B’desh-oniko niam gri gue gran badingbaenga ine matnanganiko sandirokchina TMC dabia

SHILLONG: Burma a·songni gue granrangko Bangladesh a·song gita Meghalaya a·dokona niam gri badingsrukbaengani a·sel Meghalaya a·doko gue bagan...
SALANTINI JANERA

March 10-ni gisepo maming aganchakaniko on·jaode indefinite strike-ko ka·anggen: NGEA

TURA: Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC)-o kam ka·enggiparang, ja 32-ni dormaharangko man·kujaengani gimin Sombar saloni a·bachenge Budbar...
SALANTINI JANERA

Chiringrango jabol galaniko champengna Sec 144-ko ra·gata

TURA: Bazar antidamrango aro chiring sambarango donggipa nokrangoniba, chiringrango jabolrangko galengani a·sel chiring chibisikrang nosto ka·ako man·engani gimin,...
SALANTINI JANERA

‘Tura LS seat-o Cong aro TMC nangrime susaode NPP-ko chegen’

SHILLONG: Ia bilsini Lok Sabha election-o Congress aro Trinamool Congress (TMC) dolrang nangrime Tura Lok Sabha constituency-o susagenchimode,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’desh-oniko niam gri gue gran badingbaenga ine matnanganiko sandirokchina TMC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Burma a·songni gue granrangko Bangladesh a·song gita Meghalaya...

March 10-ni gisepo maming aganchakaniko on·jaode indefinite strike-ko ka·anggen: NGEA

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC)-o kam ka·enggiparang,...

Chiringrango jabol galaniko champengna Sec 144-ko ra·gata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Bazar antidamrango aro chiring sambarango donggipa nokrangoniba, chiringrango...
Load more

Popular news

B’desh-oniko niam gri gue gran badingbaenga ine matnanganiko sandirokchina TMC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Burma a·songni gue granrangko Bangladesh a·song gita Meghalaya...

March 10-ni gisepo maming aganchakaniko on·jaode indefinite strike-ko ka·anggen: NGEA

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC)-o kam ka·enggiparang,...

Chiringrango jabol galaniko champengna Sec 144-ko ra·gata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Bazar antidamrango aro chiring sambarango donggipa nokrangoniba, chiringrango...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge