Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

BJP seeks public opinion to frame poll manifesto

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 28: As part of ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee’, the state BJP on Wednesday launched the campaign that seeks to include the people’s suggestions in framing the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
Launching the campaign, state BJP president Rikman G Momin said that the primary objective of the campaign is to collect public opinions that can be instrumental in creating a vibrant, prosperous tomorrow for the nation and its citizens.
Under the campaign, the party office in each Mandal will have a suggestion box where citizens can drop their suggestions on policies and agendas that are vital for national progress and inclusive development. Suggestions are invited from NGOs, self-help groups, various unions and associations, co-operatives, and the people at large.
The party informed that those who are unable to walk over to party offices can submit their thoughts online.
Momin stated, ‘As a party, BJP has always believed that democracy is a public responsibility and the power to decide agendas should not be limited to a privileged few. With this campaign, we aim to create a manifesto that reflects a national consensus. What better example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s main mantra – saabkasaath, saabkavikaas, sabkaviswaas.’

