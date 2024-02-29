Govt signs MoU to make state 2nd Green Skills Academy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 28: The Meghalaya Multisectoral Project for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) – Government of Meghalaya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 1M1B Foundation (One Million for One Billion) to set up the state’s first and India’s second Green Skills Academy in Shillong to accelerate the adoption of green skills amongst the youth in Meghalaya.

The partnership aims to train 1 Lakh youths from the state by 2029 with the top 10 youth allowed every year to showcase their work at the annual 1M1B summit at the United Nations in New York.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sampath Kumar, Development Commissioner & Principal Secretary and Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary, Information Technology, & Communication (IT&C) Department, and Deepika Venkatesh, Programme Manager- Green Skills & Sustainability, 1M1B at Additional Secretariat, Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has the vision to enable Meghalaya’s youth to achieve their full potential through the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment, and Resilience (MPOWER). The vision of the project is to enable Meghalaya’s youth to achieve their full potential by ensuring their successful transition from school to work, with holistic support for health and well-being, thereby ensuring the long- term sustainable development of the state.

The 1M1B Green Skills Academy is developed for college students over 18 years of age. It is designed to equip the future workforce with the skillset, mindset, and toolsets needed in a rapidly evolving green economy.

It offers a unique blend of theoretical knowledge, projects, workplace experiences, internships, and job readiness mentoring creating a dynamic learning environment.

The academy will further empower participants with a range of specialized skills like artificial intelligence, sustainable design, data analysis, and project management.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “It is a pleasure to collaborate with 1M1B in establishing the 1M1B Green Skills Academy here at Meghalaya, aimed at accelerating the adoption of green skills among our college youth in our state.”