CUET a must this year

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The next batch of students appearing for the HSSLC examinations in the state will be the first to sit for their CUET examinations this year, as there has been no exemption granted by the central government.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has established three examination centers in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura for this purpose.

CUET, mandated for students aspiring to pursue higher education in central universities, participating universities, and autonomous colleges, is a requisite examination for Meghalaya students as well.