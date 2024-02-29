Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CUET a must this year

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The next batch of students appearing for the HSSLC examinations in the state will be the first to sit for their CUET examinations this year, as there has been no exemption granted by the central government.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has established three examination centers in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura for this purpose.
CUET, mandated for students aspiring to pursue higher education in central universities, participating universities, and autonomous colleges, is a requisite examination for Meghalaya students as well.

Previous article
Ex-M’laya Guv is Indian Police Foundation chair
Next article
Order prohibits disposal of waste into streams
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cong leader slams Shullai

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Congress slammed South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai for being a mute spectator...
MEGHALAYA

Govt signs MoU to make state 2nd Green Skills Academy

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: The Meghalaya Multisectoral Project for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) – Government...
MEGHALAYA

BJP seeks public opinion to frame poll manifesto

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: As part of ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee’, the state BJP on Wednesday...
SPORTS

Spring-summer exhibition in city

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The one-day spring-summer exhibition was organized by The Vintage Vogue at Courtyard, by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong leader slams Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Congress slammed South...

Govt signs MoU to make state 2nd Green Skills Academy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: The Meghalaya Multisectoral Project...

BJP seeks public opinion to frame poll manifesto

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: As part of ‘Viksit...
Load more

Popular news

Cong leader slams Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Congress slammed South...

Govt signs MoU to make state 2nd Green Skills Academy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: The Meghalaya Multisectoral Project...

BJP seeks public opinion to frame poll manifesto

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: As part of ‘Viksit...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge