Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Order prohibits disposal of waste into streams

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 28: The district magistrate, West Garo Hills has issued an order under Section 144CrPc prohibiting disposing of waste directly into streams within the jurisdiction of the district.
According to the order, all individuals and entities are to adhere to the Act as per section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control Pollution) Act 1974 which prohibits the use of any stream or well for disposal of polluting matter.
The order also directed the chief executive officer, Tura Municipal Board, and sub-divisional magistrate to strictly enforce the order and take necessary actions against violators.
The magistrate has also urged local bodies and individuals to report any violation of the order to the concerned authorities. ‘Violators will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions of the law’.

