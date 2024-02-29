Thursday, February 29, 2024
DRDO successfully flight tests ‘Very Short-Range Air Defence System’

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 29:  The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted two successful flight tests of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on Wednesday and Thursday.

The tests were conducted from a ground-based portable launcher from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

These tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives.

The Ministry of Defence informed that VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies, including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests.

The missile is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile, including the launcher, has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability.

The flight tests were witnessed by officials of the Indian Army, senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, and industry partners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and the industry involved in the successful development trials, saying that this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat also congratulated the entire team involved in the design and development of the missile.

IANS

