Thursday, February 29, 2024
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

‘Great News!’, PM Modi hails rise in country’s leopard population

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 29:  The rise in leopard population in India has drawn applause and appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing his happiness over this on Thursday, PM Modi wrote on X, “Great news! This significant increase in leopard numbers is a testament to India’s unwavering dedication to biodiversity. I compliment all those who are part of the various collective efforts towards wildlife protection, paving the way for a sustainable coexistence.”

PM Modi’s words assume significance in the light of the fact that he has always pitched for international cooperation/alliance for the protection of biodiversity.

At every global forum, he has been batting for global efforts for the same. He also used the occasion to send out the message that the spike in leopard population reaffirms the fact that India is sincerely working for the protection of biodiversity.

Earlier on Thursday, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, released a report which said that the country’s leopard population has risen to 13,874 (Range: 12,616 – 15,132) .

“Central India shows a stable or slightly growing population of leopards (2018: 8,071, 2022: 8,820); Shivalik hills and Gangetic plains experienced decline (2018: 1,253, 2022: 1,109),” said the report titled ‘Status of Leopards’.

It said that “if we look at the area which was sampled both in 2018 and 2022 across India, there is a 1.08 per cent per annum growth”.

“In Shivalik hills and Gangetic plains, there is a 3.4 per cent decline per annum, while the largest growth rate was seen in Central India and Eastern Ghats at 1.5 per cent,” the report said.

The report also said that the fifth cycle of leopard population estimation (2022) in India focused on forested habitats within 18 tiger states, covering four major tiger conservation landscapes.

‘Project Tiger’s’ conservation legacy expands beyond tigers, which is evident in the leopard status report, showcasing broader species’ protection efforts.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur Police claim radical outfit Arambai Tenggol behind officer’s abduction
Next article
Shahjahan’s arrest opens the field for Oppn parties in Sandeshkhali
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Apple’s shift from EVs to AI draws diverse reactions among influencers

New Delhi, Feb 29:  A rise in discussions related to "Apple" among influencers on the "X" platform has...
NATIONAL

Commerce Ministry makes auction route must for dust tea in India

Guwahati, Feb 29:  The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has made it mandatory for dust grades of...
NATIONAL

Pakistan struggling to arrange $1.8 billion for repayment of Chinese loan

Karachi, Feb 29: Pakistan's foreign exchange market is tense on reports about the expected higher dollar outflows, local...
NATIONAL

Shahjahan’s arrest opens the field for Oppn parties in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 29: The ground realities seem to be changing at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Apple’s shift from EVs to AI draws diverse reactions among influencers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29:  A rise in discussions related...

Commerce Ministry makes auction route must for dust tea in India

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 29:  The Union Ministry of Commerce and...

Pakistan struggling to arrange $1.8 billion for repayment of Chinese loan

NATIONAL 0
Karachi, Feb 29: Pakistan's foreign exchange market is tense...
Load more

Popular news

Apple’s shift from EVs to AI draws diverse reactions among influencers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29:  A rise in discussions related...

Commerce Ministry makes auction route must for dust tea in India

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 29:  The Union Ministry of Commerce and...

Pakistan struggling to arrange $1.8 billion for repayment of Chinese loan

NATIONAL 0
Karachi, Feb 29: Pakistan's foreign exchange market is tense...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge