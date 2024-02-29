Thursday, February 29, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Payal Ghosh to play yesteryear’s star Zeenat Aman in biopic ‘Shaque: The Doubt’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 29: Actress Payal Ghosh will essay the role of yesteryear superstar Zeenat Aman in the upcoming biopic titled as ‘Shaque: The Doubt’.

Zeenat, who is known for participating in beauty pageants, began her acting career in 1970 with the movie ‘The Evil Within’. She gained recognition for her work in movies like ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Qurbani’, ‘Dostana’, and ‘Don’ among many others.

The 72-year-old actress has also become a trending personality on the photo-sharing application Instagram, on which she debuted in February 2023. She keeps on sharing her various throwback pictures, and professional updates on her social media handle.

Talking about portraying Zeenat, Payal, who was last seen in ‘Fire of Love: Red’ said: “This is a humongous opportunity for me. I am really glad and fortunate that so much of faith has been entrusted in me that they feel I can play such an iconic personality on-screen.”

“Zeenat Aman is a legend and getting to essay her on-screen is one of the biggest opportunities any actor of today’s time can get. I am so excited and looking forward to doing a good job in the project. I am thrilled and all I want to promise to my fans is that I am going to do my best for this,” she added.

‘Shaque: The Doubt’ is directed by Rajeev Chaudhari. (IANS)

Previous article
Big B, Ram Gopal Varma have ‘non-stop breather conversation’ on ‘films, AI’
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody’s Analytics

Shillong, February 29: Even though new investments in the semiconductor industry seem to be moving away from China,...
NATIONAL

PM KISAN: Rs 3 lakh crore disbursed till date, 90 lakh new beneficiaries added during Viksit Bharat campaign

New Delhi, Feb 29: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), a flagship scheme of Modi government, continues...
NATIONAL

Trinamool suspends Sheikh Shahjahan from party for six years

Kolkata, Feb 29: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED...
Economy

India’s GDP growth surges to 8.4 per cent in Q3, 2023-24 growth rate pegged at robust 7.6 per cent

New Delhi, Feb 29: India's economy sprang a surprise with an 8.4 per cent surge in GDP growth...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody’s Analytics

Technology 0
Shillong, February 29: Even though new investments in the...

PM KISAN: Rs 3 lakh crore disbursed till date, 90 lakh new beneficiaries added during Viksit Bharat campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi...

Trinamool suspends Sheikh Shahjahan from party for six years

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 29: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Sheikh...
Load more

Popular news

New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody’s Analytics

Technology 0
Shillong, February 29: Even though new investments in the...

PM KISAN: Rs 3 lakh crore disbursed till date, 90 lakh new beneficiaries added during Viksit Bharat campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi...

Trinamool suspends Sheikh Shahjahan from party for six years

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 29: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Sheikh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge