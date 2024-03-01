Friday, March 1, 2024
News Alert

CM Yogi to launch projects worth Rs 25 crore for secondary education in UP

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch projects worth Rs 25 crore in the secondary education sector in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

According to the government spokesman, he will inaugurate ‘Project Alankar’ in 26 secondary schools and introduce premium smart classrooms in 141 secondary schools.

This event will take place at Jubilee Inter College. The chief minister will participate in the distribution ceremony of smartphones and tablets, with 3,000 students receiving smartphones and 1,500 others receiving tablets.

He will personally hand over these devices to some students.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation for the renovation and establishment of facilities in 21 government schools under Project Alankar, with a total cost of Rs 12.05 crore. Five non-government aided inter colleges receiving assistance, will see renovations, at a total expenditure of Rs 5.29 crore.

The chief minister will also inaugurate 330 premium smart classes for high-tech education in 141 secondary schools in Gorakhpur. These classes, costing Rs 2.29 lakh each, will amount to a total expenditure of Rs 7.57 crore. (IANS)

Previous article
Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine’s culture, tourism: PM

Shillong, March 1: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has incurred losses of at least $19.6 billion to the...
News Alert

Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps

Shillong, March 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is caught in a bind. His strategy on OBCs, Dalits...
Environment

Weather update Jammu and Kashmir: Snowfall in higher reaches, rain lashes plains

Shillong, March 1: Snowfall started in the higher reaches of J&K while rain lashed the plains on Friday. The...
News Alert

Students clash at JNU as ABVP, Left-backed groups disagree on poll committees

Shillong, March 1: Some students were injured in a clash between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine’s culture, tourism: PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 1: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has...

Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is...

Weather update Jammu and Kashmir: Snowfall in higher reaches, rain lashes plains

Environment 0
Shillong, March 1: Snowfall started in the higher reaches...
Load more

Popular news

War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine’s culture, tourism: PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 1: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has...

Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is...

Weather update Jammu and Kashmir: Snowfall in higher reaches, rain lashes plains

Environment 0
Shillong, March 1: Snowfall started in the higher reaches...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge