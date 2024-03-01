Lumkynsai, Synroplang Laitkor secure quarterfinal spots

Shortimai Knockout Football

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 29: Lumkynsai FC and Synroplang Laitkor secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the 2nd Shortimai Knockout Football Tournament following their triumphs in the Round of 16 clashes held in Smit yesterday.

Lumkynsai FC asserted their dominance with a commanding 3-1 victory over Sohtun Thynroit. Ishaar Mukhim was the hero for Lumkynsai, netting twice in the 9th and 48th minutes, while Balamphang Kyndeit added another goal in the 70th minute. Sohtun Thynroit managed a solitary goal courtesy of Arbrington Nongbri in the 38th minute.

In the second fixture of the day, Synroplang and Laitkyrhong SC battled to a goalless draw during regulation time, forcing the match into a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Synroplang emerged victorious with a narrow 5-4 win in the shootout.

With their quarterfinal berths secured, Synroplang Laitkor will return to action on March 1st, facing off against Jaguar FC at 1 PM.

