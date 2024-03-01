Friday, March 1, 2024
Lumkynsai, Synroplang Laitkor secure quarterfinal spots

By: By Our Reporter

Shortimai Knockout Football

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 29: Lumkynsai FC and Synroplang Laitkor secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the 2nd Shortimai Knockout Football Tournament following their triumphs in the Round of 16 clashes held in Smit yesterday.
Lumkynsai FC asserted their dominance with a commanding 3-1 victory over Sohtun Thynroit. Ishaar Mukhim was the hero for Lumkynsai, netting twice in the 9th and 48th minutes, while Balamphang Kyndeit added another goal in the 70th minute. Sohtun Thynroit managed a solitary goal courtesy of Arbrington Nongbri in the 38th minute.
In the second fixture of the day, Synroplang and Laitkyrhong SC battled to a goalless draw during regulation time, forcing the match into a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.
Synroplang emerged victorious with a narrow 5-4 win in the shootout.
With their quarterfinal berths secured, Synroplang Laitkor will return to action on March 1st, facing off against Jaguar FC at 1 PM.
As the 2nd Shortimai Knockout Football Tournament progresses, the anticipation and excitement among football enthusiasts continue to escalate. Lumkynsai FC and Synroplang Laitkor’s impressive performances in the Round of 16 have not only secured their advancement but also heightened expectations for their upcoming matches in the quarterfinals.
With each team vying for glory and the coveted championship title, the competition promises to deliver thrilling encounters and showcase the skill and determination of the participating clubs.
As the tournament unfolds, fans eagerly await the unfolding drama and the emergence of new heroes on the football field.

Chandigarh University emerge champions in KIUG
Chelsea snatch dramatic win over Leeds
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Are we looking at a presidential form of election?

Editor, According to news from the Press Trust of India on 27.02.2024 Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam...
EDITORIAL

One nation, one poll

Latest hints are that the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ system could be introduced by 2029, when the further...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Romancing the Past for the Future is Daunting

By Patricia Mukhim As a society we have some congenital disorders that defy any attempt at correction, Every society...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Tirot Sing and Meghalaya Looking South

By Rudi Warjri The life size statue of the legendary folk hero Tirot Sing was unveiled at the Indira...

