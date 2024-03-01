Friday, March 1, 2024
Chelsea snatch dramatic win over Leeds

By: Agencies

Chelsea 3 – 2 Leeds

London, Feb 29: Conor Gallagher scored a last-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory over Leeds United to move into the FA Cup quarter-finals.
A thrilling fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge looked to be heading towards extra time before the England international was free in the penalty area and lifted a finish past Illan Meslier.
The win keeps Chelsea’s hopes of winning a trophy alive after they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side will return to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals if they win at home against Championship leaders Leicester City in the last eight in March.
The Argentine began his role as manager in July and felt the performances were improving, but the squad needed more time.
“The expectation is massive because we are Chelsea, but this team needs to build and build the confidence,” said Pochettino.
“The unity is starting to grow, it’s not magic, you can’t just create it.“It’s difficult because of the expectations. You need to find the right balance and need time so they can perform.
“In the past four weeks we are doing fantastically, the team are fighting and starting to behave like a team.”Chelsea fell behind early on when a defensive error led to Mateo Joseph scoring his first senior goal as Leeds went ahead after only nine minutes.But the visitors, second in the second tier, were only leaders for six minutes. Nicolas Jackson made it 1-1 with a low strike from Moises Caicedo’s pass before Mykhailo Mudryk gave Chelsea a 37th-minute lead, sweeping Raheem Sterling’s pull-back into the bottom corner.Yet Leeds were the better team at the start of the second half and got a deserved equaliser as Joseph grabbed his second goal with a header at the back post to connect with Jaidon Anthony’s excellent cross.
Anthony could not convert two chances to put the visitors ahead before substitute Gallagher proved to be the match winner. (Agencies)

Lumkynsai, Synroplang Laitkor secure quarterfinal spots
Danns, Koumas take Reds past Southampton
The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

