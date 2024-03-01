Savouring Goodness: SpiceJet’s in-flight hot-spicy-healthy cuisine with a noble cause

In the pursuit of a delectable dining experience, SpiceJet also keeps changing its menu at regular intervals – introducing various kinds of cuisines, along the way.

Keeping the tradition alive, its present menu promises a treat for flyers taste buds – with over 80 sumptuous hot meals, sandwiches, munchies, ready-to-eat items and beverages.

* Savouring Goodness: Vikas Khanna’s Culinary Creations with a Noble Cause

It’s not just any food. It’s a sinful riot of flavours and a saint that works for a noble cause. Masterfully curated by Michelin-starred chef, author and filmmaker Vikas Khanna, this delectable addition to SpiceJet’s onboard menu consists of four delightful dishes – Chicken Aloo Bukhara Biryani, Vegetable Biryani, Chicken Khurchan Roll and Paneer Bhurji Roll.

And these are not just items that satiate your taste buds but also empower girls in India. For, a part of the proceeds from the sale of these new additions goes towards an NGO that promotes girl education in India.

* Mughal Magnificence: Karim’s Culinary Delights

SpiceJetbrought the royal flavours of Karim’s straight from the Mughal kitchen to your tray, with flavourful Chicken ReshmiSeekh Kebabs, Chicken Malai Tikkas, Chicken Tikkas and Chicken Shami Kebabs. Delving into these delicacies, its customers were whisked away to the Mughal era with every savoury bite.

* Kid-friendly and special meals

Children always occupy a special corner in everyone’s hearts, which is why SpiceJet has curated a special kid-friendly meal for its flights. The kid’s meal comes in an airplane-shaped bag, featuring a veg burger, ragi bites, a chocolate bar, and a juice, sure to delight young travellers.

In addition to the kid-friendly options, the airline also caters to specific dietary needs, including Jain meal options. The Jain meals are meticulously prepared to adhere to Jain dietary restrictions, ensuring a delicious and fulfilling dining experience for all passengers. SpiceJet has also tailored Navratri culinary offerings specifically for the festive Navratra period.

That’s not all; SpiceJet offers a variety of selections for the health-conscious as well, such as low-calorie salads, gluten-free meals, and diabetic-friendly options.

* Chef’s Choice

For those with a taste for the finer things in life, SpiceJet has a special Chef’s Choice section on the menu. You can pre-book your favourite from these exotic Indian and world cuisine fares and savour them on your next flight. Indulge in a variety of delectable dishes such as Vegetable Pasta in Neapolitan Sauce, Chinese specialities like Chicken Schezwan on a bed of fried rice, and the tantalizing Tawa Fish Masala.

For a healthy and satisfying option, try delicious and healthy Vegetable Millet Daliya. Additionally, spice up your journey with Spice’s Chicken in Red Thai Curry, bursting with exotic flavours, or enjoy a lean and succulent Grilled Chicken Breast with Mushroom Sauce. SpiceJet’s menu is designed to cater to diverse palates and ensure a delightful dining experience for all its passengers.

* SpiceJet soars high with passenger praise and culinary delights – Emotional Foodie Rates SpiceJet’s Food “Best Ever”

Recently, a SpiceJet passenger took to social media to express his gratitude for an extraordinary culinary experience during his (Sector) flight, praising the airline for surpassing even the best international carriers. The flyer, posting on X (formerly Twitter), specifically thanked SpiceJet.

In the post, the flyer wrote, “Putting out a note of thanks to @flyspicejet & more importantly to @TheVikasKhanna. I had the best flight food of my life yesterday. Felt emotional- a sign of great cooking. Beats the best international airlines as well.”

SpiceJet is receiving a wave of positive feedback from passengers who recently experienced exceptional in-flight services, ranging from comfort to culinary delights.

In another tweet, a frequent flyer gave a big shoutout to SpiceJet for the outstanding service on the Delhi to Bangalore flight (SG203). The passenger remarked, “As a frequent flyer, I must admit that the in-flight meal was one of the best I’ve ever had. Kudos to the entire team for making travel such a delightful experience!”

Overall, SpiceJet has an exotic array of culinary delights for our passengers, from a Michelin-starred chef’s special offerings to tandoori delights from Karim’s, specially curated meals for kids and diabetics, to gluten-free meals and low-calorie salads for the health-conscious.

So, hunger pangs will now be a thing of the past. Pre-book your breakfast, lunch or dinner for your next SpiceJet flight and embark on a culinary journey like never before.

IANS