Friday, March 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Blast in Bengaluru cafe, five injured

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Bengaluru, March 1: At least five people were injured in a blast at a cafe in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar locality on Friday.

According to police, the explosion occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe, and among the five persons, three sustained serious injuries.

Sources said the authorities have ruled out the explosion due to LPG cylinder blast, as initially suspected.

The police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sleuths have sealed the area.

The sources said the police have recovered a bag with batteries from the spot, adding that the police have recovered the ID card of a woman bank officer who has also suffered injuries.

The explosion took place at around 1.15 p.m. when a large number of people had gathered at the hotel for lunch.

More details are awaited.

IANS

Previous article
Savouring Goodness: SpiceJet’s in-flight hot-spicy-healthy cuisine with a noble cause
Next article
Bomb blast at Bengaluru cafe: Karnataka Home Minister says 9 injured
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Bomb blast at Bengaluru cafe: Karnataka Home Minister says 9 injured

Shillong, March 1: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said that nine persons were injured in the blast...
NATIONAL

Savouring Goodness: SpiceJet’s in-flight hot-spicy-healthy cuisine with a noble cause

Gurgaon/New Delhi, March 1:  SpiceJet flyers have always been fans of its hot and spicy meals. And why...
NATIONAL

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said that it has signed five major capital...
NATIONAL

About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 20 Indians, who had gone as support staff to work with the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bomb blast at Bengaluru cafe: Karnataka Home Minister says 9 injured

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara...

Savouring Goodness: SpiceJet’s in-flight hot-spicy-healthy cuisine with a noble cause

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon/New Delhi, March 1:  SpiceJet flyers have always been...

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on...
Load more

Popular news

Bomb blast at Bengaluru cafe: Karnataka Home Minister says 9 injured

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara...

Savouring Goodness: SpiceJet’s in-flight hot-spicy-healthy cuisine with a noble cause

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon/New Delhi, March 1:  SpiceJet flyers have always been...

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge