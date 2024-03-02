Saturday, March 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Canada announces additional ban on imports of Russian diamonds

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 2: Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly has said that Canada is imposing additional import restrictions on Russian diamonds.

This ban further builds on Canada’s December 2023 import restrictions on diamonds and diamond-jewellery-related products from Russia by targeting indirect imports of Russian diamonds weighing 1 carat and above, Joly said on Friday in a statement.

It is consistent with the commitments made in February, May and December 2023 by the G7 leaders to reduce the revenues from the export of non-industrial diamonds from Russia, she added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to the statement, Russia is the world’s largest rough diamond producer and also a significant global exporter of diamonds and diamond products.

The value of Russia’s total exports exceeded nearly 5.2 billion Canadian dollars ($3.8 billion) in 2022.

Together, G7 countries represent 70 per cent of the world diamond market, the statement added. (IANS)

Previous article
Indian, Japanese armies perform Yoga during joint military exercise in Rajasthan
Next article
9,000 women killed in Gaza since October 2023: UN
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 3 held

Dumka, March 2: A Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped in Hansdiha police station area of Dumka in Jharkhand,...
INTERNATIONAL

9,000 women killed in Gaza since October 2023: UN

Shillong, March 2: The UN has said that an estimated 9,000 women have been reportedly killed by Israeli...
Environment

Delhi receives light rain, more showers expected during the day

Shillong, March 2: Parts of the national capital on Saturday morning received light rain following a western disturbance,...
News Alert

Bengaluru cafe blast accused visuals traced, police launch manhunt

Shillong, March 2: Karnataka Police have traced the visuals of the suspected bomber in the Bengaluru IED explosion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 3 held

NATIONAL 0
Dumka, March 2: A Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped...

9,000 women killed in Gaza since October 2023: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 2: The UN has said that an...

Delhi receives light rain, more showers expected during the day

Environment 0
Shillong, March 2: Parts of the national capital on...
Load more

Popular news

Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 3 held

NATIONAL 0
Dumka, March 2: A Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped...

9,000 women killed in Gaza since October 2023: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 2: The UN has said that an...

Delhi receives light rain, more showers expected during the day

Environment 0
Shillong, March 2: Parts of the national capital on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge