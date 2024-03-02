Saturday, March 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Child marriages rampant beyond cities, says Paul

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The state government is contemplating a legislation that will put an end to child marriages, which are rampant beyond the cities.
Speaking to reporters on the sideline of a function, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh observed that the Khasi translation of the POCSO Act 2012 will help in creating awareness in the society on child marriage.
The minister also mentioned that anyone who marries a child is culpable under POCSO.
Meanwhile, he observed that child marriage is a factor that has contributed to the increasing school dropout rate.
“Children who are still supposed to pursue their studies are already entering wedlock, and as a department, we have done an extensive research. We feel there is a need to create a huge social awareness on this issue,” the minister said.
Further, the Social Welfare minister said that last year, they had also initiated the Early Child Development Mission (ECDM) which basically focuses on the growth of a child, especially their capacity to think which is at its peak between 0 and 8 years of age.

