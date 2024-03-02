Saturday, March 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Truck driver killed on NH-6 in mishap

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, March 1: In a harrowing incident which unfolded in the wee hours of Friday, a fatal collision on National Highway 6 in Ri-Bhoi claimed the life of the driver of a truck. The unfortunate event transpired around 4:15 am as both vehicles were journeying from Shillong to Guwahati.
Upon reaching Mawdiangum in Ri-Bhoi, the driver of the speeding truck (AS01 RC1762) encountered a tragic fate. Losing control due to excessive speed, the driver collided with the rear end of a clinker-laden truck (ML 11 A 1440).
The collision was so intense that the driver sustained severe injuries and was trapped within the dampened cabin of the truck.
Promptly informed about the incident, police officials from Nongpoh Police Station and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the scene to extricate the vehicle from the collision site and transfer the injured driver to Nongpoh Civil Hospital.
Unfortunately, the attending Medical Officer at Nongpoh Civil Hospital declared the driver as brought dead. The body has been placed in the morgue to facilitate the necessary legal formalities.

