ESPLENDIDEZ-2024 concludes at USTM successfully

Guwahati, March 2: Esplendidez’2024 the annual festival of the Regional Institute of Science and Technology concluded successfully here yesterday. The event took place from 27th to 29th February 2024. The fest was organized by a dedicated committee of students and faculty members of RIST.

The event was supported and sponsored by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma, travel partners RENTGO, hospitality partner Aranya- The Merian Resort-, fashion partner Glamour and First Look, Media partner Prag News, Special Sponsors Purple Wings Coaches and merchandise partner Loti Ghoti. The event aimed to provide a platform for students to showcase their talents, foster a sense of community and create lasting memories.

The event started with the Unity Day run on the morning of 27th Feb, the event was graced by Vivek Raj Singh Kukrele IPS, IGP (Modernization Planning and Coordination) of Assam. This was followed by a formal session and EZ flag hoisting ceremony which marked the opening of the three-day long fest.

The fest saw active participation from students across various disciplines, and in addition to internal participation, the fest attracted attendees and participants from different colleges and universities. A total of 1000+ students participated from different institutes like GMC medical college, Royal Global University, SB Deorah college, NERIM group of institution, Girijananda Chowdhury University, Pratiksha Group of Institution and Guwahati College in various social and cultural activities like blood donation (in collaboration with touch of humanity and supported by UHAN & GMCH), dance and art competition, singing competition, fashion show (MR & Ms. EZ) and cultural show down and also a range of sports events like badminton, volleyball, tug of war, arm wrestling, weight lifting, futsal, gaming and coding competition and build-o-mania.

Various artists like renowned MTV wrapper Shady Mellow, DJ Favian from Meghalaya and DJ Zephyrton from Kolkata also performed. The fest generated significant buzz on social media platforms, with number of posts and engagements, this has not only increased the fests visibility but also contributed to the college’s online presence.

The prize distribution was held yesterday where participants were awarded with certificates, medals, trophies and attractive cash prizes. the chief guest of the event was Narendra Vice Chancellor- Assam Science and Technology University- ASTU and Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Indore.

This was followed by the EZ flag handover ceremony to the upcoming 8th semester batch. The fest was a resounding success bringing together students, faculty and the community in a celebration of talent and creativity. The event not only provided a platform for self-expression but also strengthened the sense of unity within the college.