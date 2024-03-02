Saturday, March 2, 2024
Technology

India will be fabricating 300 crore semiconductor chips in a year: IT Minister

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 2: The country will not only meet its demand for semiconductors by 2029 but also start exporting them, while fabricating “300 crore semiconductor chips in a year”, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The minister said that India is now in a position where design is being complemented by assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) and fabrication capabilities.

“This will bring the entire semiconductor chain to India,” he added.

“A significant part of our (semiconductor) requirements will be made in India. We will also become major exporters, just like we have become major exporters of mobile phones,” said the minister.

About $26 billion worth investment proposals are currently with the government for semiconductor manufacturing in the country, according to industry sources.

More than $18 billion worth proposals have already been cleared by the government, which includes three semiconductor fabrication (fab) manufacturing projects worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore which were announced this week.

The first India-made chip from the Rs 22,500 crore Micron semiconductor plant in Gujarat is set to arrive in December this year.

Vaishnaw on Friday said that at least eight large investment firms are looking to explore opportunities in the telecom sector amid rapid digital transformation and new opportunities.

More and more investors are looking at the country as an emerging market for investments. (IANS)

Previous article
Threads to make its API available to developers by June
spot_img

Related articles

Politics

Shinde-Fadnavis ‘wedged’ between Pawar Chacha-Bhatija in Baramati event

Shillong, March 2: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shall be virtually ‘sandwiched’ between...
Technology

Threads to make its API available to developers by June

Shillong, March 2: Meta-owned Threads will make its application programming interface (API) available to developers by June this...
Business

Hyundai Motor’s sales up 6 pc in US due to hybrids, EVs

Shillong, March 2: South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor said on Saturday that it recorded a 6 percent...
NATIONAL

B’luru cafe blast accused visuals traced, police launch manhunt

Bengaluru, March 2: Karnataka Police have traced the visuals of the suspected bomber in the Bengaluru IED explosion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shinde-Fadnavis ‘wedged’ between Pawar Chacha-Bhatija in Baramati event

Politics 0
Shillong, March 2: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy...

Threads to make its API available to developers by June

Technology 0
Shillong, March 2: Meta-owned Threads will make its application...

Hyundai Motor’s sales up 6 pc in US due to hybrids, EVs

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor...
Load more

Popular news

Shinde-Fadnavis ‘wedged’ between Pawar Chacha-Bhatija in Baramati event

Politics 0
Shillong, March 2: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy...

Threads to make its API available to developers by June

Technology 0
Shillong, March 2: Meta-owned Threads will make its application...

Hyundai Motor’s sales up 6 pc in US due to hybrids, EVs

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge