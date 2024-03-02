Saturday, March 2, 2024
Threads to make its API available to developers by June

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 2: Meta-owned Threads will make its application programming interface (API) available to developers by June this year, it has announced.

The company is currently testing this with a small set of partners, as well as a few independent developers.

“While we will limit access to the Beta at this time, we hope to make the API broadly available by the end of June,” said Threads engineer Jesse Chen in a post.

Over the past few months, “we’ve been building the Threads API to enable creators, developers and brands to manage their Threads presence at scale and easily share fresh, new ideas with their communities from their favorite third-party applications,” Chen said.

The API currently enables users to authenticate, publish threads, and fetch the content they posted through these tools.

“Soon, we will enable reply moderation and insights capabilities,” said the company.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri had confirmed that it is working on an API to enable third-party experiences.

Meanwhile, Meta has also started testing a cross-posting feature that would allow users to post from Facebook to Threads.

It’s a same feature that users have been using for a long time to post Stories and Reels on both Facebook and Instagram at the same time. (IANS)

Previous article
Meta purged over 22 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Insta in India in Jan
Next article
India will be fabricating 300 crore semiconductor chips in a year: IT Minister
