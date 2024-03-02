Saturday, March 2, 2024
Jammu-Srinagar Highway status: Traffic halted as multiple landslides block NH

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 2: Multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains blocked the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Saturday.

Officials said that multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains between Banihal and Ramban sectors have blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

“No traffic will be allowed on the highway on Saturday. Landslide clearance operation will start once the rain stops in the area,” officials said.

He said that due to bad patches in some places, only one-way traffic was allowed on this highway for the last one week.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall continues to block the Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar, Bandipora-Gurez and Kupwara-Tangdhar roads. (IANS)

