Saturday, March 2, 2024
News Alert

Bommai slams Siddaramaiah-led K’taka govt for accepting caste census report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 2: Criticising the Congress-led Karnataka government, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that accepting the caste census report has created social unrest, and “the government is all set to play with fire”.

He told reporters here that “as the general election was approaching, the Congress, which claims to be secular, has developed love for the caste and made false promises”.

Bommai, however, clarified that he was not opposed to the caste census as “the castes need to be uplifted based on the population, social and economic conditions”.

“For that reason, the previous BJP government hiked the reservation for the SCs/STs. Why was the government trying to hush up the report as it needed to be deliberated in public? As many as 150 castes were included into the backward classes category and reservations for them must be discussed. The microscopic minority in the backward classes must get the benefit of reservations and other facilities. CM Siddaramaiah must not use this report for political gains as it would be a heinous crime,” Bommai said.

The BJP leader said the government’s action has created unrest in society and even the ministers have raised objections.

“Is there no unity in the cabinet? No commitment either? The government was playing a double game even in the caste census. It was not wise to play with the oppressed classes and create unrest in society. The report was prepared by someone but submitted by another person. While CM Siddaramaiah received the report, it was opposed by other ministers?” Bommai wondered. (IANS)

Previous article
B’luru cafe blast: Shivakumar says suspect’s identity traced, to be arrested soon
Next article
Jammu-Srinagar Highway status: Traffic halted as multiple landslides block NH
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 3 held

Dumka, March 2: A Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped in Hansdiha police station area of Dumka in Jharkhand,...
INTERNATIONAL

9,000 women killed in Gaza since October 2023: UN

Shillong, March 2: The UN has said that an estimated 9,000 women have been reportedly killed by Israeli...
Environment

Delhi receives light rain, more showers expected during the day

Shillong, March 2: Parts of the national capital on Saturday morning received light rain following a western disturbance,...
News Alert

Bengaluru cafe blast accused visuals traced, police launch manhunt

Shillong, March 2: Karnataka Police have traced the visuals of the suspected bomber in the Bengaluru IED explosion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 3 held

NATIONAL 0
Dumka, March 2: A Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped...

9,000 women killed in Gaza since October 2023: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 2: The UN has said that an...

Delhi receives light rain, more showers expected during the day

Environment 0
Shillong, March 2: Parts of the national capital on...
Load more

Popular news

Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 3 held

NATIONAL 0
Dumka, March 2: A Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped...

9,000 women killed in Gaza since October 2023: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 2: The UN has said that an...

Delhi receives light rain, more showers expected during the day

Environment 0
Shillong, March 2: Parts of the national capital on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge