Media exhorted upon to make wildlife crime a prime beat

Guwahati, Mar 2:

The media fraternity has been exhorted upon to focus more on highlighting issues related to conservation of wildlife and burgeoning illegal trade in wildlife across the globe to raise the mass awareness level on the need to prevent wildlife crime and create synergy among different forces orchestrate a sustained efforts against the menace that posed grave threat to the planet’s biodiversity.

Making an elaborate presentation on wildlife crime scenario and the expected media role in mitigating the same before a group of prominent journalists from across the country, a resource team from biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) flagged the ways the media fraternity could effectively assist the efforts to prevent wildlife crime and thereby help preserve the biodiversity that is vital for survival of the making across the globe.

The journalist who have gathered for the National Executive Committee Meeting of Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU) at Burha Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam under the aegis of Journalists’ Union of Assam (JUA), were urged by Aaranyak officials Dr Jimmy Borah and Ivy Farheen Hussain how much important it is for the media persons get informed about the scheduled wildlife species – both faunal and floral ones – as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 which was amended in 2022, so that they could contribute effectively in checking wildlife crime to a greater extent.

They pointed out how important it is for the media persons to get the correct information about the species, place of occurrence, and culprits involved while disseminating information about wildlife crimes. Such correct reporting of wildlife crimes by the media goes a long way in raising awareness level and prevention of crimes and even conviction of criminals.

The Aaranyak resource team through its facts-based presentation highlighted that illegal wildlife trade has reached an alarming proportion globally and demands proportionate attention from media and enforcement agencies as is the case with drug trafficking , human trafficking and arms smuggling.