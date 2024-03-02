Saturday, March 2, 2024
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Media exhorted upon to make wildlife crime a prime beat

By: Web Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

 

Guwahati, Mar 2:

The media fraternity has been exhorted upon to focus more on highlighting issues related to conservation of wildlife and burgeoning illegal trade in wildlife across the globe to raise the mass awareness level on the need to prevent wildlife crime and create synergy among different forces orchestrate a sustained efforts against the menace that posed grave threat to the planet’s biodiversity.

Making an elaborate presentation on wildlife crime scenario and the expected media role in mitigating the same before a group of prominent journalists from across the country, a resource team from biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) flagged the ways the media fraternity could effectively assist the efforts  to prevent wildlife crime and thereby help preserve the biodiversity that is vital for survival of the making across the globe.

The journalist who have gathered for the National Executive Committee Meeting of Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU) at Burha Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam under the aegis of Journalists’ Union of Assam (JUA), were urged by Aaranyak officials Dr Jimmy Borah and Ivy Farheen Hussain how much important it is for the media persons get informed about the scheduled  wildlife species – both faunal and floral ones – as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 which was amended in 2022,  so that they could contribute effectively in checking wildlife crime to a greater extent.

They pointed out how important it is for the media persons to get the correct information about the species, place of occurrence, and culprits involved  while disseminating  information about wildlife crimes.  Such correct reporting of wildlife crimes by the media goes a long way in raising awareness level and  prevention of crimes and even conviction of criminals.

The Aaranyak resource team through its facts-based presentation highlighted that illegal wildlife trade has reached an alarming proportion globally and demands proportionate attention from media and enforcement agencies  as is the case with drug trafficking , human trafficking and arms smuggling.

 

Previous article
Delhi: 3 injured in clash in Jamia campus
Next article
LS polls: Assam govt requests EC to schedule voting before Bihu
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian-Americans certain BJP will ride back to power under PM Modi

New Delhi, March 2:  As they keenly wait for the grand electoral spectacle to unfold in their country...
MEGHALAYA

ESPLENDIDEZ-2024 concludes at USTM successfully

  Guwahati, March 2:  Esplendidez’2024 the annual festival of the Regional Institute of Science and Technology concluded successfully here...
INTERNATIONAL

Another Pakistan airlines cabin crew member goes missing in Canada

Shillong, March 2: Another steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing from Canada, making it...
INTERNATIONAL

Another Pakistan airlines cabin crew member goes missing in Canada

Rawalpindi, March 2: Another steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing from Canada, making it...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian-Americans certain BJP will ride back to power under PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2:  As they keenly wait for...

ESPLENDIDEZ-2024 concludes at USTM successfully

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, March 2:  Esplendidez’2024 the annual festival of the...

Another Pakistan airlines cabin crew member goes missing in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 2: Another steward of Pakistan International Airlines...
Load more

Popular news

Indian-Americans certain BJP will ride back to power under PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2:  As they keenly wait for...

ESPLENDIDEZ-2024 concludes at USTM successfully

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, March 2:  Esplendidez’2024 the annual festival of the...

Another Pakistan airlines cabin crew member goes missing in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 2: Another steward of Pakistan International Airlines...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge